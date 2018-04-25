Hall, Jones announce transfer destinations

— Former Razorbacks Darious Hall and C.J. Jones announced their transfer destinations via Twitter on Wednesday.

Mike Anderson announced on April 4 that Hall and Jones had been granted their release from the basketball program. Three weeks later, Hall and Jones committed to DePaul and Middle Tennessee State, respectively.

Hall told WholeHogSports “a lot” went into his decision to commit to DePaul, but did not respond when asked to elaborate. The Blue Demons finished 11-20 overall and 4-14 in Big East play in 2017-18. Hall will sit out the 2018-19 season by NCAA rule and have three years of eligibility remaining.

DePaul’s last winning season came in 2006-07 when it finished 20-14. The program has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Jones announced his commitment roughly an hour after Hall.

“To my Razorback family/fans, my professors and the army of staff and people (at Arkansas) that have had a positive impact on my student-athlete 2 year experience here, again, I thank you,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones becomes the second former Razorback to transfer to Middle Tennessee State, joining Jacorey Williams, who landed with the Blue Raiders after Anderson removed him from the program following his junior season for multiple off-court legal issues.

Williams went on to average 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his lone season at Middle Tennessee State and was named the 2017 Conference USA Player of the Year.