• Darcy Workman, a police officer in Hamilton, Ohio, gave firefighter Rickey Wagoner a cake iced with the message "Sorry I tased you" after she accidentally shocked him with her stun gun while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital.

• Michael Shaw, a Michigan State Police lieutenant, said 13 tractor-trailer drivers lined up their rigs under an interstate overpass in Huntington Woods for about four hours to shorten the potential fall of a suicidal man who was threatening to jump until police talked him down.

• James Comey, the former FBI director fired by President Donald Trump a year ago, has sold 600,000 copies of his book, A Higher Loyalty, in its first week of print, audio and e-book sales, said his publisher, Flatiron Books.

• Mike Chippendale, a Republican Rhode Island legislator, apologized for calling a survivor of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., a "dummy" for suggesting that the unarmed man who disarmed a shooter at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., was evidence that teachers don't need guns to protect students.

• Judith Miller, a Chicago attorney who breast-feeds her 11-week-old daughter, filed a discrimination suit against the city and Cook County after being told to use a men's restroom at the courthouse to express her milk because the power outlet in the women's restroom was broken.

• Lynn Bienvenu and her sister, Johannah Stroud, are praising the young basketball players in Franklinton, La., who halted their pickup game and dropped to their knees as the funeral procession for the two women's cousin passed by.

• Susan Huebotter, 60, of Deep Run, N.C., was accused of insurance fraud in the filing of nearly 300 claims to collect more than $231,000 in benefits for cancer care even though she didn't have the disease, state insurance department investigators said.

• Travis Plummer, 37, of Richmond, Va., was arrested by FBI agents in Puerto Rico on a charge of desecrating human remains after the body of his 23-month-old daughter was found in a suitcase next to train tracks in Jersey City, N.J.

• Kiana Wallace, 24, who submitted a borrowed urine sample that tested positive for drugs in Belmont County, Ohio, pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with the judge calling the failed urine swap "bizarre."

