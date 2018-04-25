JUCO All-American commits to Arkansas

Highly regarded junior college All-American guard Alexis Tolefree has committed to Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors after considering several schools.

Tolefree (5-8) starred for the Conway Wampus Cats prior to attending Jones County Community College in Mississippi, where she averaged 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.6 assists this season. She shot 43.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the three-point line.

She signed with Ole Miss last year, but opted out of her national letter of intent after the Rebels had a coaching change.

Tolefree was a second-team All-American selection as a sophomore and and first-team All-American last year. She scored a season-high 50 points, including 12 three-pointers in the Region 23 championship victory over Copiah-Lincoln.

She recently made an official visit to national runner-up Mississippi State. Tolefree will be a part of the 2018 class and play for the Razorbacks next season.