Little Rock college to host candidate forum

Candidates for state Supreme Court, the Arkansas Legislature, Pulaski County sheriff and Little Rock district judge will attend a forum at Philander Smith College on Saturday.

The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and several other organizations are hosting the forum, which starts at 1 p.m. in the M.L. Harris Auditorium.

According to the Facebook page, the confirmed candidates and positions they’re seeking are:

• Incumbent Linda Chesterfield and challenger James Andre Pendleton, State Senate District 30.

• Tippi McCullough and Ross Noland, State House District 33.

• Incumbent Charles Blake and challenger Darrell Stephens, State House District 36.

• Eric Higgins and Carl Minden, Pulaski County sheriff.

• Incumbent Kenneth Hixson and challenger David Sterling, Arkansas Supreme Court.

• LaTonya Austin, Peggy Egan, Melanie Martin and JaNan Arnold Davis, Little Rock district judge.

Audience members will have a chance to submit questions.