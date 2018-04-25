Home / Latest News /
Little Rock store worker tells authorities that thief tried to stab him when he followed him out
A thief tried to stab a Little Rock discount store worker Tuesday afternoon when he followed him outside the business, authorities said.
Officers responded shortly after 4:45 p.m. to the Family Dollar at 1711 Main St.
According to a report from the city's Police Department, a 21-year-old employee said he followed an individual who left the store with several items without paying for them. The assailant then pulled out a knife and tried to stab the employee, he told authorities.
The robber was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
