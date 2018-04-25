LR gunfire leaves victim wounded

A shooting in Little Rock left one person wounded Tuesday night, according to a Police Department spokesman.

Authorities were dispatched to 7200 W. 12th St. at 8:31 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said one person was shot in the incident but did not have life-threatening injuries. He reported Tuesday night that no suspect is in custody.

Woman suspected of taking back dog

North Little Rock police say a homeless woman burglarized an animal shelter Tuesday morning and took her pit bull terrier, which authorities seized from her last week.

Dasia Jackson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and faces one count of commercial burglary, according to an arrest report.

Police said the North Little Rock animal shelter was burglarized Tuesday morning by someone who broke the front glass window with a tire iron.

The person, once inside, then took a dog named La La that was seized from Jackson on April 16 by animal control, according to the report.

On Tuesday, an animal-control officer found Jackson at 15th and Schaer streets with what appeared to be another pit bull terrier that was black, the report says. But, according to the report, the dog found with Jackson was La La, who had been dyed.

Authorities also noted that Jackson's hands and forearms were black from "a substance."

Pit bull dog breeds are prohibited in North Little Rock, with limited exceptions.

Beaten by robber, lost $50, man says

A man was pistol-whipped and robbed of cash in his west Little Rock apartment Monday night, he told police.

The 22-year-old victim said it happened about 9:45 p.m. after he let a friend of a friend inside his residence in the 1500 block of Green Mountain Drive.

The man hit the victim on the head with a pistol several times until he blacked out, then took $50 in cash and ran off, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim later ran to the 11700 block of Rainwood Road, where he met officers, the report states. He was transported to Baptist Medical Health Center.

Police named a suspect in the report, but no one with that name appeared on the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.

Metro on 04/25/2018