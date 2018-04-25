ROYALS

Perez, Gordon activated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals activated All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon from the disabled list and put them in the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Brewers.

Perez has been out all season after straining a ligament in his left knee while carrying bags up a flight of stairs in his home.

Gordon tore the labrum in his left hip April 9.

The Royals also recalled left-hander Eric Stout from Class AAA Omaha to provide bullpen help. They cleared roster space by putting right-hander Justin Grimm on the disabled list with lower back stiffness and sending catcher Cam Gallagher and outfielder Paulo Orlando to the Storm Chasers.

ROCKIES

Pounders called up

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of right-hander Brooks Pounders from Class AAA Albuquerque.

Pounders, 27, was available Tuesday night when the Rockies hosted the San Diego Padres. Pounders made 7 relief appearances for Albuquerque this season with 4 walks, 9 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA. He signed a minor league contract with the Rockies last December.

A California native, Pounders appeared in the majors last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He also pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2016 and for their Class AA team, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in 2013 and 2015.

He was originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2009.

ORIOLES

IF Peterson claimed

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have claimed utility infielder Jace Peterson after he was placed on waivers by the New York Yankees.

Peterson, a left-handed hitter, is expected to report today.

He provides depth to an infield that is without injured second baseman Jonathan Schoop and could potentially lose Tim Beckham, who left Monday's game against Cleveland with a groin injury.

Peterson, 27, played in three games with the Yankees this season, going 3 for 10 with a walk.

Selected by San Diego in the first round of the 2011 draft, Peterson broke into the big leagues with the Padres in 2014 before playing for Atlanta the past three years.

Peterson has 386 games of major league experience, primarily as a second baseman. He also plays third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.

WHITE SOX

Garcia on 10-day DL

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring.

Garcia was hurt Monday night while running out a grounder in the second inning of a 10-4 victory over Seattle. He attempted to pull up a few steps short of first base then fell. He was assisted off the field and left the game.

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria said the injury is considered "mild to moderate" and will be reassessed in a few days.

Garcia was an All-Star a year ago but is off to a sluggish start, hitting .233 with 1 home run and 4 RBI in 18 games.

To take his roster spot, the White Sox called up outfielder Daniel Palka from Class AAA Charlotte. He's hitting .286 with 7 RBI in 17 games.

YANKEES

Pitcher Cole acquired

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have acquired pitcher A.J. Cole from the Washington Nationals, hoping the once-promising right-hander can find his rhythm in a new place.

The Yankees got Cole for $75,000, a move they announced Monday night following a 14-1 victory over Minnesota. Right-hander David Hale was designated for assignment after pitching two scoreless innings to finish off the rout.

Cole, 26, was cut by the Nationals on Friday. He was 1-1 with a 13.06 ERA in 4 games.

Cole won the fifth spot in the rotation out of spring training but was tagged by Atlanta for 10 runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start. He made one more start, then was shifted to the bullpen when Jeremy Hellickson joined the Nationals.

The 6-foot-5 Cole is 5-8 with a 5.32 ERA in parts of 4 seasons with Washington.

