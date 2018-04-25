Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup schedule

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule

SUNDAY -- GEICO 500, Lincoln, Ala.

May 6 -- AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover, Del.

May 12 -- TBA, Kansas City, Kan.

May 19 -- x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Concord, N.C.

May 19 -- x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

May 27 -- Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 3 -- Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa.

June 10 -- FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 24 -- Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

July 1 -- Overton's 400, Joliet, Ill.

July 7 -- Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

July 14 -- Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

July 22 -- New Hampshire 301, Loudon

July 29 -- Gander Outdoors 400, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 5 -- GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 12 -- TBA, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 18 -- Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 2 -- Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 9 -- Big Machine Brickyard 400, Indianapolis

Sept. 16 -- South Point 400, Las Vegas

Sept. 22 -- Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 30 -- Bank of America 500, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 7 -- TBA, Dover, Del.

Oct. 14 -- Alabama 500, Lincoln, Ala.

Oct. 21 -- Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 28 -- First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 4 -- AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth

Nov. 11 -- Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 18 -- Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

Sports on 04/25/2018

Print Headline: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup schedule

