NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule
SUNDAY -- GEICO 500, Lincoln, Ala.
May 6 -- AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover, Del.
May 12 -- TBA, Kansas City, Kan.
May 19 -- x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Concord, N.C.
May 19 -- x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
May 27 -- Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
June 3 -- Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa.
June 10 -- FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
June 24 -- Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
July 1 -- Overton's 400, Joliet, Ill.
July 7 -- Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
July 14 -- Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.
July 22 -- New Hampshire 301, Loudon
July 29 -- Gander Outdoors 400, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 5 -- GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 12 -- TBA, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 18 -- Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 2 -- Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 9 -- Big Machine Brickyard 400, Indianapolis
Sept. 16 -- South Point 400, Las Vegas
Sept. 22 -- Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 30 -- Bank of America 500, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 7 -- TBA, Dover, Del.
Oct. 14 -- Alabama 500, Lincoln, Ala.
Oct. 21 -- Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 28 -- First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 4 -- AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth
Nov. 11 -- Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 18 -- Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
