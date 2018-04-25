Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

Oklahoma governor vetoes bill lifting ban on ballot selfies

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed legislation that would have allowed voters to take and share cellphone photos of their ballots.

The Republican governor announced her veto of the measure Tuesday. In a letter explaining the veto, Fallin said she was concerned that permitting ballot selfies could lead to voter intimidation and "propaganda electioneering."

The measure, which passed both chambers easily this year, would allow voters to take photos of their ballots and share them on social media, if they choose to do so.

A veto override would take a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

DoubleBlind says... April 25, 2018 at 10:59 a.m.

Oklahoma - setting the bar high yet again. Guessing Rutledge is pacing about her spidey hole wondering out loud, ‘How did Fallin beat me to this!” Russian election meddling = NO PROBLEM. Ballot selfies = HANG EM HIGH.

