100 years ago

April 25, 1918

CONWAY -- The Board of Education of the Conway public school has changed the time for the annual vacation from the summer to winter months. The object, according to the Board, is to conserve fuel. The 1918-19 session will begin one week following the present session, the vacation period beginning a few days before Christmas. The Conway schools perhaps will be first in the United States to adopt this innovation. During the summer, it is planned to have two-thirds of the session in the morning, the pupils being dismissed about 2:30 o'clock in the afternoon.

50 years ago

April 25, 1968

• The Little Rock Zoo cautiously relocated its bobcats, foxes, wolves and coyotes from their old cages into plush new dens Wednesday. The task was not easy. The little critters -- the bobcats and foxes -- ran circles around Zoo attendants trying to catch them in the small old cages. A gray wolf was pretty belligerent. The move was made without injury to animal or attendant. The animals' new dens are in the fox and wolf display, which was completed this week.

25 years ago

April 25, 1993

PINE BLUFF -- About 65 people attended a forum Saturday, hoping to question city officials about the shooting of a Pine Bluff man by an off-duty police officer. They weren't pleased that Alderwoman Irene Holcomb and Ken Ferguson, the city's personnel director, were the only city officials to show up. "We should thank Ms. Holcomb and Mr. Ferguson for coming," Jack Foster, an unsuccessful mayoral candidate last fall, said during the session at Highland Baptist Church. "Get those other people up here. They're the ones on the hot seat." Eric Woolfolk, 19, was shot and killed by officer Darren Smith of the Pine Bluff Police Department after a foot chase that started at Smith's apartment. Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Matthews of Pine Bluff ruled the shooting justified, but Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation because of community concerns.

10 years ago

April 25, 2008

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County jury Thursday recommended a death sentence for the first time in 27 years in the murders of a Fayetteville couple. Gregory Christopher Decay, 22, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of capital murder in the April 3, 2007, killings of Kevin Barkley Jones and Kendall Rachell Rice. The jury took about 3 1/2 hours Thursday to recommend the penalty for Decay, who moved to Fayetteville from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Decay shot Jones and Rice, both 24, once each in the face as they stood in their new apartment at Club at the Creek Apartments in Fayetteville.

