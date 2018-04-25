Arkansas woman accused of shoplifting while 2 children with her at mall

A northeast Arkansas woman is accused of trying to steal items from a department store while two children were in her care, police said.

Around 3 p.m., an off-duty Jonesboro officer working security at the Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland Drive, was notified of a shoplifter, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A witness reported seeing someone, later identified by authorities as 33-year-old Larena Jones of Jonesboro, concealing items in a large Kohl’s bag while inside Dillard’s.

Two children were with her as she tried to steal from that store, police said.

Jones was cited on charges of shoplifting and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as obstruction of governmental operations, records show.

Police said Jones also stole items from a J.C. Penney store. She was not charged in that reported shoplifting.

According to an online inmate roster, Jones was being held at the Craighead County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.