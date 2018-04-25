Police identify Little Rock man who was shot in pickup

Police have identified the Little Rock man who was shot in a pickup Tuesday night.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to 7200 W. 12th St., the listed address for a Big Red convenience store. There, they found 22-year-old Tre James on the ground near the passenger's side of a Dodge pickup.

James was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said the store's surveillance video shows the gunman walk from a vehicle to the pickup. The shooter and James reportedly fell out of the Dodge shortly after, and the assailant then fled the area.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.