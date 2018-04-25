Police: Little Rock man arrested after telling undercover officer he'd pay $10 for sex act

A Little Rock man has been arrested after he agreed to pay an undercover officer for a sexual act, police said.

Melvin Stewart Jr., 28, was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of sexual solicitation, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said Stewart expressed interest in a sexual act and then agreed to pay $10.

Stewart's name did not appear on an online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. He also faces a charge of failure to appear, records show.

Stewart was being held for authorities in Conway and North Little Rock at the time of his arrest, according to the report.