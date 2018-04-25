PHOTOS: Traffic stop near Arkansas airport nets more than 3,500 pills, 20 pounds of marijuana

A routine security check at an Arkansas airport Sunday led to a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of more than 3,500 pills and 20 pounds of marijuana, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Derrick Rogers, 34, remained in the Union County jail late Tuesday in lieu of $105,000 bond on multiple drug and gun charges, record show.

At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, El Dorado police were conducting a security check at South Arkansas Regional Airport at Goodwin Field, 418 Airport Drive, when they spotted Rogers speeding east on U.S. 82.

Capt. Kevin Holt, El Dorado police spokesman, said a police dog was already on the scene, noting that the dog was used in the security check at the airport.

Holt said Rogers was initially taken into custody on a warrant for child support enforcement and several traffic violations, including speeding, driving on a suspended license and defective taillights.

During a search, officers found a marijuana brick weighing 22.5 pounds; 24 bottles of promethazine, a sedative; 2,500 Ecstasy pills; 1,000 Xanax pills; hydrocodone pills; a semi-automatic pistol and some cash in Rogers’ vehicle.

Holt said there were two children inside Rogers’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, but officers had not yet confirmed if the El Dorado resident is their father.