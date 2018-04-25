Rain cancels Arkansas-Texas Tech finale

— Wednesday's baseball game between Arkansas and Texas Tech has been canceled because of rains forecasted for the area.

Rain began falling in Fayetteville before 8 a.m., Wednesday and there is between a 60 and 90 percent chance of showers throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the rain will end around 9 p.m.

The game will not be made up, leaving the Razorbacks two games short of the NCAA limit of 56 games this regular season. Arkansas also had a game at Charlotte canceled on March 20 because of rain.

Single-game tickets purchased for Wednesday's game are null and void, and can be exchanged for any other regular-season game through the Razorbacks' ticket office.

The No. 7 Razorbacks defeated the No. 4 Red Raiders 5-1 on Tuesday. The win was a boon to Arkansas' hopes to become a national seed in the NCAA Tournament next month, moving the Razorbacks from No. 8 to No. 5 in the NCAA's Ratings Performance Index, a key metric used to determine postseason seeds.

Texas Tech (32-10) has the No. 3 RPI.

Arkansas (29-13, 10-8 SEC) will host Alabama (23-20, 5-13) for three games this weekend, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.