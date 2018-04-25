Home /
Rain cancels Arkansas-Texas Tech finale
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
FAYETTEVILLE — Wednesday's baseball game between Arkansas and Texas Tech has been canceled because of rains forecasted for the area.
Rain began falling in Fayetteville before 8 a.m., Wednesday and there is between a 60 and 90 percent chance of showers throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the rain will end around 9 p.m.
The game will not be made up, leaving the Razorbacks two games short of the NCAA limit of 56 games this regular season. Arkansas also had a game at Charlotte canceled on March 20 because of rain.
Single-game tickets purchased for Wednesday's game are null and void, and can be exchanged for any other regular-season game through the Razorbacks' ticket office.
The No. 7 Razorbacks defeated the No. 4 Red Raiders 5-1 on Tuesday. The win was a boon to Arkansas' hopes to become a national seed in the NCAA Tournament next month, moving the Razorbacks from No. 8 to No. 5 in the NCAA's Ratings Performance Index, a key metric used to determine postseason seeds.
Texas Tech (32-10) has the No. 3 RPI.
Arkansas (29-13, 10-8 SEC) will host Alabama (23-20, 5-13) for three games this weekend, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Rain cancels Arkansas-Texas Tech finale
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.