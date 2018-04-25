Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Night kickoff set for Hogs at Colorado State

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will play their first road game this season at 6:30 p.m. Central at Colorado State on Sept. 8. The prime-time kickoff and broadcast on CBS Sports was announced Tuesday by the Mountain West Conference.

The Razorbacks had to pick up the road game against the Rams, whom they host in 2019, due to Michigan backing out of a two-year home-and-home agreement in the summer of 2016. This is the first known kickoff time for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks hold a 3-0 advantage in head-to-head meetings against Colorado State, the last a 31-20 decision in 1990, with all the games being played in Little Rock.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville opens the 2018 season under new Coach Chad Morris on Sept. 1 against Eastern Illinois at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

-- Tom Murphy

Print Headline: State Sports Briefs

