Three commit to UALR men's basketball team

First-year head Coach Darrell Walker has signed his first players to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Walker, who was hired March 27, signed freshman guard/forward Horace Wyatt (6-5, 160 pounds), freshman forward Kamani Johnson (6-8, 210 pounds) and junior transfer forward Ethan Stienbronn (6-11, 270 pounds).

Stienbronn finalized his signing Tuesday, the university said, and Wyatt and Johnson signed last week.

Wyatt went to Mays High in Atlanta and was named second team All-Metro by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Johnson went to Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, and his other offers included Memphis, Central Florida and Florida Gulf Coast, according to Rivals.com.

Stienbronn averaged 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game at Little Priest Tribal College (Neb.), which went 14-17 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference last season.

