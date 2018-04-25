TEXAS LEAGUE
Travelers rally to win fourth in row
This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Joseph Odom hit a three-run, 377-foot home run beyond the left-field wall of Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock to give the Arkansas Travelers a 6-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday afternoon.
It was the Travs' fourth consecutive victory, and Arkansas (10-7) surpassed Tulsa (9-8) to take hold of first place in the Texas League North Division standings.
Travs' pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters with no walks.
Right-hander Lindsey Caughel (1-1, 6.00 ERA) earned the victory after relieving starting lefty Anthony Misiewicz to start the sixth inning with the Travs down 1-0.
Right-handed reliever Matt Festa earned his second save of the season, closing the game in the top of the ninth with three strikeouts.
Drillers left fielder Jacob Scavuzzo hit a solo home run off Misiewicz in the top of the fifth, and first baseman Peter O'Brien hit a two-run double off Caughel in the seventh to give the Drillers a 3-0 lead.
Travs center fielder Andrew Aplin hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, then designated hitter Ryon Healy -- who is on a rehab assignment from the Seattle Mariners -- tied the game with a two-run single later in the inning.
Drillers right-hander Josh Sborz (2-1, 4.66) took the loss after giving up the home run to Odom in the eighth.
Also Tuesday, Travs Manager Daren Brown said center fielder Braden Bishop, who is the No. 5 prospect for the Seattle Mariners according to MLB.com, will be "OK" and will return to the lineup within the next few days.
Bishop missed Tuesday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his left elbow Monday night.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
VS. TULSA DRILLERS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-0, 1.72 ERA); Drillers: RHP Frank Duncan (0-0, 0.00)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m.
SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m.
TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
