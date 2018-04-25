UA professor arrested on drug, gun charges, records show

FAYETTEVILLE — A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville anthropology professor is facing felony drug and gun charges in Washington County Circuit Court.

Justin Murphy Nolan, 46, was booked into jail Tuesday and released on bond. A UA spokesman, Steve Voorhies, confirmed that Nolan is on the university’s faculty.

Court documents show Nolan faces a felony charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

In addition, Nolan has been charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance as well as a felony count of using a communication device “in furtherance of committing felony controlled substance transactions.”

In an emailed statement, Voorhies said Nolan stepped down as chairman of the anthropology department Wednesday.

“We are gathering more information but he has also been placed on administrative leave indefinitely while these matters are pending,” Voorhies said.

