Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 5:37 p.m.

VA pick denies claims he crashed car while drunk

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:15 p.m.

rear-adm-ronny-jackson-president-donald-trumps-choice-to-be-secretary-of-the-department-of-veterans-affairs-leaves-a-senate-office-building-after-meeting-individually-with-some-members-of-the-committee-that-would-vet-him-for-the-post-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-tuesday-april-24-2018

PHOTO BY AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.


A summary of allegations against President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs says he recklessly prescribed drugs, had his own private stock of controlled substances and got drunk and crashed a government car.

The summary was released by Democrats as the White House rallied behind Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Based on conversations with 23 of Jackson's colleagues and former colleagues, the review says Jackson was nicknamed "Candyman" by White House staff because he would provide prescriptions without paperwork. Drugs he prescribed included Ambien, used for sleep, and Provigil, used to help wake up.

The colleagues and former colleagues also told congressional staff members that there were multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty and said Jackson got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and wrecked a government car.

Jackson said he "never wrecked a car."

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

