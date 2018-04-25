Woman suspected of burglarizing shelter, taking back dog seized in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police say a homeless woman burglarized an animal shelter Tuesday morning and took her pit bull terrier, which authorities seized from her last week.

Dasia Jackson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and faces one count of commercial burglary, according to an arrest report.

Police said the North Little Rock animal shelter was burglarized Tuesday morning by someone who broke the front glass window with a tire iron.

The person, once inside, then took a dog named La La that was seized from Jackson on April 16 by animal control, according to the report.

On Tuesday, an animal-control officer found Jackson at 15th and Schaer streets with what appeared to be another pit bull terrier that was black, the report says. But, according to the report, the dog found with Jackson was La La, who had been dyed.

Authorities also noted that Jackson's hands and forearms were black from "a substance."

Pit bull dog breeds are prohibited in North Little Rock, with limited exceptions.