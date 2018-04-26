Arkansas advises some residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A

WALNUT RIDGE — A clinic has vaccinated more than 225 people for hepatitis A after residents were exposed to the virus in northeast Arkansas.

Health officials have confirmed 13 cases of hepatitis A in the area since February, the most recent being at a convenience store in Walnut Ridge.

The Arkansas Department of Health advises anyone who ate at the Doublebee's between April 7 and April 18 to get vaccinated. Residents already vaccinated are asked to return in six months for a follow-up shot.

Two people in southwest Arkansas have also been diagnosed with the virus. Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel says the two southwest cases aren't related to the outbreak in the northeast part of the state.

Hepatitis A can cause fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and other symptoms.