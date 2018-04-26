Home / Latest News /
Arkansas judge blocks state’s revived voter ID law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:02 p.m.
An Arkansas judge has blocked a voter ID law that’s nearly identical to a measure the state’s highest court found unconstitutional about four years ago.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law from being enforced during the state’s May 22 primary. Early voting for the primary begins May 7.
A lawsuit challenging the measure claims the law enacted last year circumvents a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure. The lawsuit was filed by a Little Rock voter who was among the four plaintiffs who challenged the previous photo ID requirement.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
FightingScot says... April 26, 2018 at 7:15 p.m.
I am sick and tired of these judges thinking they know more than the people they are supposed to represent. If someone wants to vote they should gladly show an ID to do so. Registered voters are the only ones that should be allowed to vote.
Bzzzt says... April 26, 2018 at 7:29 p.m.
They DO know more. They know the law and the Constitution--that's what qualifies them to be on the bench. And they're not there to represent "the people"; those would be legislators. Judges represent--or rather, sit in judgment of--the law.
hah406 says... April 26, 2018 at 7:42 p.m.
Amen. These judges do know more than the average uneducated, ignorant Arkansas legislator. This is based on the law, not peoples desire to disenfranchise Arkansas voters. I showed an ID and proof of citizenship when I moved here and registered to vote. I shouldn't have to keep proving it over and over.
