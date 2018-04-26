Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery officials: $120,000 prize not yet claimed
By Polly Irungu
A player who won $120,000 in the Natural State Jackpot has yet to claim the prize, Arkansas lottery officials said Thursday.
The ticket was reportedly sold in Barling at Big A’s, a convenience store at 1210 Fort St.
The ticket was a winner in the game's Wednesday night drawing when the numbers drawn were 2, 11, 14, 17 and 36,
Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play.
