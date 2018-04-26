Arkansas lottery officials: $120,000 prize not yet claimed

A player who won $120,000 in the Natural State Jackpot has yet to claim the prize, Arkansas lottery officials said Thursday.

The ticket was reportedly sold in Barling at Big A’s, a convenience store at 1210 Fort St.

The ticket was a winner in the game's Wednesday night drawing when the numbers drawn were 2, 11, 14, 17 and 36,

Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play.