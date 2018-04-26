Arkansas man, 71, found dead after fire at residence; 3 others taken to hospitals

A 71-year-old Arkansas man was found dead after crews responded to a fire at a residence near Berryville early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a reported blaze at a residence at 1256 U.S. 62. The body of Larry Dennis Hensley was discovered inside the home, Carroll County sheriff's office Major George Frye said in a statement.

Three other residents who were in the home were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, Frye wrote, noting they escaped on their own and were in "undetermined condition" later Thursday morning.

Hensley's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, authorities said, and the cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.