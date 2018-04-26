Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 71, found dead after fire at residence; 3 others taken to hospitals
This article was published today at 9:35 a.m.
A 71-year-old Arkansas man was found dead after crews responded to a fire at a residence near Berryville early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to a reported blaze at a residence at 1256 U.S. 62. The body of Larry Dennis Hensley was discovered inside the home, Carroll County sheriff's office Major George Frye said in a statement.
Three other residents who were in the home were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, Frye wrote, noting they escaped on their own and were in "undetermined condition" later Thursday morning.
Hensley's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, authorities said, and the cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man, 71, found dead after fire at residence; 3 others taken to hospitals
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.