Arkansas teen pleads not guilty in stabbings case; police call it gang-related

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers teen pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges in connection with the stabbings of two people.

Jorge Daniel Castaneda, 17, is charged as an adult with first-and-second degree battery.

Castaneda was arrested last week. He is accused of stabbing Tyler Garska and James Edwards on April 16 at the Regency 7 Motel at 3714 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, according to court documents.

Police have described the stabbings as gang-related. Garska and Castaneda are suspected members of rival gangs, according to police.

Garska had a stab wound in the right shoulder that required surgery. Edwards was stabbed in the right midsection, according to the documents.

Castaneda is being held on $75,000 in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. Juveniles charged with adult crimes in Benton County are held in the juvenile facility instead of the county jail.