Burger restaurant planned for former auto service space in Hillcrest + latest food truck news

Daniel Bryant, who owns The Fountain in Hillcrest and the upcoming Sauce(d) restaurant, has confirmed he'll be developing the former Helmich's Auto Service, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Hillcrest, and the property behind it into a casual restaurant, apparently as yet unnamed, open for lunch and dinner, featuring burgers, a soda fountain and a full bar.

The plans involve a controversial tear-down of the house behind the building and lot that will provide privately owned but public accessible park space that, River City Eats reports, will be enclosed so that it can be covered by the restaurant's liquor permit.

Bryant says he hopes to open later this year. There's a precedent for serving burgers there: the Excaliburger food truck had for a while been setting up in the parking lot on Monday nights and opening up the garage doors to provide a seating area for patrons.

And while we're on the subject of food trucks:

• The Downtown Little Rock Partnership's Main Street Food Truck Fridays has resumed, 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each week through May 18, with three or four food trucks parked on the recently resurfaced Capitol Plaza, Main Street and Capitol Avenue, Little Rock. It's in advance of the eighth annual Main Street Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8, with more than 50 trucks and vendors along Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Find weekly updates on which trucks will be serving which Fridays at mainstreetfoodtrucks.com and at facebook.com/mainstreetfoodtruckfestival.

• Tickets are now on sale for the East Village Street Food Jam, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 16 on the lawns of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock. Presenter Riceland Foods will have its new food truck, the Riceland Mobile Cafe, on site; the list of participants also includes Almost Famous, Beaver Tails, Bryant's BBQ and Catering, Count Porkula, Kyleigh's Lemonade Stand, Loblolly Creamery, Say Cheese Handcrafted Sandwiches, Slader's Alaskan Dumpling Co., Sweet Tea Kitchen and Coffee Spot and Wok-n-roll. Live music from the Salty Dogs, the Going Jessies and Rodney Block/Black Superman will start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5, free for children 5 and younger -- visit tinyurl.com/ycnubkjg; however, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership is offering an early-bird, buy-one-get-one-free promotion through May 4: tinyurl.com/ydcf7sss.

• Katmandu MoMo owners Saroja Shrestha and Kyler Nordeck are adding a second, full-service brick-and-mortar spot, 1018 Oak St., Conway, to their food truck and their kiosk in the River Market Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Nordeck says he's shooting to open sometime next week. The Nepalese menu from the food truck has included steamed pork, chicken and vegetarian momo dumplings and sides of spring rolls, spicy potatoes and fried rice; the kiosk menu has added a "chow mein" noodle dish. A vastly expanded Conway menu will feature pan-seared, deep-fried, chili momo and soup; a range of appetizers, including spicy marinated peanuts, chili chicken, samosas and a Nepali-style cucumber salad; noodle soups, including chicken, pork and vegetarian thukpa; and chatamari, a rice crepe filled with ground meat or vegetables, eggs, red onions and cilantro. Nordeck says they'll be applying for an alcoholic beverage permit sometime after June so they can serve beer, wine and mixed drinks. The phone number of the current operation is (501) 351-4169.

• Food From the Heart, Arkansas Heart Hospital's full-time food truck debuts 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Food Truck Stop, 801 S. Chester St., Little Rock. Coby Smith will serve ramen, which has been drawing hundreds three days a week to the hospital chef's eponymous restaurant, Coby's, 1701 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Casey Atwood, the hospital's directory of culinary services, says the truck will have a limited menu of "healthy options [that] include assorted entrees, salads, sandwiches and desserts" -- and ramen. Its next scheduled appearance is May 15 in Little Rock's East Village; after that, it will pop up around and outside central Arkansas, "allowing us to reach our friends outside of the metro in communities where our clinics are located," Atwood says, and, "when disaster strikes, it will also be utilized to help feed affected areas." Follow it via the hospital website (arheart.com/culinary), the hospital's Facebook page and the food truck's Instagram account (foodfromtheheartAHH).