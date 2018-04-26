Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Restaurant transitions

Casey's Bar-B-Q in former Arkansas Burger Company building set to open this week

By Eric E. Harrison

This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.

We actually got an answer at the phone number, (501) 615-8522, for Casey's Bar-B-Q, in the former Arkansas Burger Company building, 7410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, and an employee told us they hope to open -- after several delays -- sometime this week.

Fingers of fans from the couple of decades it operated on Reservoir Road, where it closed more than a dozen years ago, are crossed.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

