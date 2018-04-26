Central Arkansas military museum to honor Vietnam War veterans with dinner, events

Programs to honor Vietnam War veterans are scheduled all day Saturday at the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville.

The museum will be open free to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for its seventh annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day to “remember, honor and ‘Welcome Home’ our Vietnam veterans,” a museum news release said. A dinner will conclude the activities in the evening.

From noon until 2 p.m., a special showing of the film We Were Solders will be shown. The movie is free, but seating will be limited, according to the news release.

An Honor and Remembrance Ceremony will follow 3 p.m.-4 p.m. with a POW/MIA Table Ceremony by the Little Rock Air Force Base Honor Guard. Guest speaker will be Vietnam veteran James Stats. There will also be live music performances.

After the ceremony will be a catered dinner at the museum, but diners must register in advance. The dinner is free for Vietnam veterans and $12 for non-Vietnam veterans. More information is available online at jaxmilmuseum.org.

Special displays at the museum will include an 8-foot by 12-foot vinyl map of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia for veterans and Gold Star families to sign. Vietnam exhibits and displays will also include “From Arkansas to The Silver Field of Vietnam,” a dog tag exhibit honoring Arkansans killed in Vietnam, sponsored in part by the U.S. Army.