Child advocate's open house today

The Children's Protection Center is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:00 p.m. today.

Tours will be offered to give the public a chance to look at how the center works with children who have suffered abuse. A video about the center and its impact on Pulaski County will be presented. Annual reports will be available.

The Children's Protection Center -- which is at 1210 Wolfe St. in Little Rock, inside the Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children -- is a nonprofit child advocacy and safety center serving Pulaski County children, families and professionals working to end child abuse. Programs include: forensic interviewing, victim advocacy, medical exams, mental health therapy and support groups, and community education and outreach.

More information is available at (501) 364-4690, or interested people can let the center know they are going for the tour by emailing arcpc1123@gmail.com.

Metro on 04/26/2018