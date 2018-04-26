Child advocate's open house today
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:19 a.m.
The Children's Protection Center is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:00 p.m. today.
Tours will be offered to give the public a chance to look at how the center works with children who have suffered abuse. A video about the center and its impact on Pulaski County will be presented. Annual reports will be available.
The Children's Protection Center -- which is at 1210 Wolfe St. in Little Rock, inside the Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children -- is a nonprofit child advocacy and safety center serving Pulaski County children, families and professionals working to end child abuse. Programs include: forensic interviewing, victim advocacy, medical exams, mental health therapy and support groups, and community education and outreach.
More information is available at (501) 364-4690, or interested people can let the center know they are going for the tour by emailing arcpc1123@gmail.com.
Metro on 04/26/2018
Print Headline: Child advocate's open house today
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Child advocate's open house today
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.