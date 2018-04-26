Clintons' daughter to discuss her book

Chelsea Clinton will be among the speakers at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service lecture series in May.

She will talk about her new book, She Persisted Around the World, which celebrates 13 women who overcame adversity to change the course of history: Marie Curie, Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Viola Desmond, Sissi Lima do Amor, Leymah Gbowee, Caroline Herschel, Wangari Maathai, Aisha Rateb, J.K. Rowling, Kate Sheppard, Yuan Yuan Tan, Mary Verghese and Malala Yousafzai.

The program will include a reading of the book performed by the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. The theater's announcement Tuesday afternoon that it has suspended operations will not affect this partnership since it is through the theater's education program, which will continue through the summer.

Afterward, there will be a book signing.

Her appearance, in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, will be at 1:30 p.m. May 20 at a location to be announced.

Clinton, 38, is among six speakers lined up for the lecture series in May.

Clinton School speaker series events are free and open to the public. Reservations for seats are available by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or by calling (501) 683-5239.

