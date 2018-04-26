Democrat-Gazette NFL mock first-round draft
By Jeremy Muck
1.CLEVELAND BROWNS
PICK QB Sam Darnold, Southern California
COMMENT In order for the Browns to finally move forward as a franchise again, they need to solidify the quarterback position. Darnold is the best one out of the 2018 class.
2.NEW YORK GIANTS
PICK RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State COMMENT The Giants get their feature back, which they haven’t had since Tiki Barber.
3.NEW YORK JETS
(FROM INDIANAPOLIS)
PICK QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
COMMENT New York moved up three spots earlier in the offseason. That meant the Jets had an idea who they wanted at quarterback, and they take the other Los Angeles collegian in Rosen.
4.CLEVELAND BROWNS
(FROM HOUSTON)
PICK DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State COMMENT Myles Garrett and Chubb on the same defensive line could cause havoc for AFC North offenses.
5.DENVER BRONCOS
PICK QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma COMMENT If Denver takes a quarterback here, he’ll get the luxury of sitting behind Case Keenum in 2018. Mayfield will be the young signal-caller John Elway can count on, but in 2019.
6.INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
(FROM NY JETS)
PICK G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
COMMENT Should Andrew Luck play in 2018, there’s one mission for the Colts: Protect him at all costs.
7.TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
PICK S Derwin James, Florida State COMMENT The Buccaneers have to improve a defense that was the league’s worst in 2017.
8.CHICAGO BEARS
PICK DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio
COMMENT The Bears make the draft’s first big surprise move, but they need another edge rusher alongside Leonard Floyd.
9.SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
PICK LB Roquan Smith, Georgia COMMENT San Francisco may need insurance for oft-troubled Reuben Foster. Smith has played in a lot of big games in the SEC.
10.OAKLAND RAIDERS
PICK CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State COMMENT Jon Gruden will be ecstatic if Ward is still available at No. 10.
11.MIAMI DOLPHINS
PICK DT Vita Vea, Washington
COMMENT Miami released Ndamukong Suh and needs to find a replacement for him. Vea, who starred for one of the best defenses in college football over the past two seasons, fits the bill.
12.BUFFALO BILLS
(FROM CINCINNATI)
PICK QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
COMMENT Buffalo finds its quarterback of the future, who certainly isn’t A.J. McCarron.
13.WASHINGTON REDSKINS
PICK LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
COMMENT Will be a playmaker in the Redskins’ defense from day one.
14.GREEN BAY PACKERS
PICK CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
COMMENT Cornerback is a huge need for the Packers.
15.ARIZONA CARDINALS
PICK WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama COMMENT Arizona could go quarterback here, but the former Crimson Tide star is the pick.
16.BALTIMORE RAVENS
PICK QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville COMMENT Joe Flacco is safe for 2018. As for 2019, that’s hard to answer and that’s why Baltimore takes a quarterback who can be ready to go if Flacco isn’t the choice.
17.LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
PICK DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama COMMENT The Chargers’ defense gets a run-stuffer in Payne.
18.SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
PICK RB Derrius Guice, LSU
COMMENT Seattle could go offensive line or defense here, but it must improve a running game that hasn’t been the same since Marshawn Lynch retired after the 2015 season.
19.DALLAS COWBOYS
PICK WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
COMMENT After releasing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys are wanting to go younger at the wide receiver position.
20.DETROIT LIONS
PICK DE/LB Harold Landry, Boston College
COMMENT Detroit must improve its front seven, so Landry is a possibility.
21.CINCINNATI BENGALS
(FROM BUFFALO)
PICK C James Daniels, Iowa
COMMENT Cincinnati improves its interior line with Daniels, who can also play guard.
22.BUFFALO BILLS
(FROM KANSAS CITY)
PICK C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas COMMENT Eric Wood was Buffalo’s starting center, but he had to retire because of a neck injury. Enter Rag-now, an All-SEC performer with the Razorbacks.
23.NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
(FROM LA RAMS)
PICK CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
COMMENT Jackson is considered a top-15 prospect. The Patriots have to find a replacement for Malcolm Butler, so they’ll turn to the former Hawkeye.
24.CAROLINA PANTHERS
PICK TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
COMMENT Consider this pick Greg Olsen insurance, if Olsen decides to leave Carolina after the 2018 season.
25.TENNESSEE TITANS
PICK LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
COMMENT New Titans Coach Mike Vrabel is a defensive coach, so look for the Titans to draft someone on that side of the ball.
26.ATLANTA FALCONS
PICK DT Taven Bryan, Florida
COMMENT Bryan provides strength to an already-solid Falcons defense.
27.NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PICK TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
COMMENT Goedert provides a good target for Drew Brees, and he can block.
28.PITTSBURGH STEELERS
PICK QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
COMMENT It’s time to think about the future post-Ben Roethlisberger.
29.JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
PICK WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M COMMENT Jacksonville is one of the most fun teams in the NFL entering the 2018 season. Kirk would add to the fun factor.
30.MINNESOTA VIKINGS
PICK CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville COMMENT The Vikings’ defense is very good, but could use another playmaker or two if it wants to get to the Super Bowl.
31.NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
PICK OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
COMMENT New England lost Nate Solder in free agency, so Miller will be expected to fill his spot.
32.PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PICK WR Courtland Sutton, SMU COMMENT Philadelphia could trade out of the first round since it doesn’t have a second- or a third-round pick. But the Eagles stay in the opening round and take Sutton, who played for current Arkansas Coach Chad Morris at SMU.
