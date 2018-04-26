Democrat-Gazette NFL mock first-round draft

1.CLEVELAND BROWNS

PICK QB Sam Darnold, Southern California

COMMENT In order for the Browns to finally move forward as a franchise again, they need to solidify the quarterback position. Darnold is the best one out of the 2018 class.

2.NEW YORK GIANTS

PICK RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State COMMENT The Giants get their feature back, which they haven’t had since Tiki Barber.

3.NEW YORK JETS

(FROM INDIANAPOLIS)

PICK QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

COMMENT New York moved up three spots earlier in the offseason. That meant the Jets had an idea who they wanted at quarterback, and they take the other Los Angeles collegian in Rosen.

4.CLEVELAND BROWNS

(FROM HOUSTON)

PICK DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State COMMENT Myles Garrett and Chubb on the same defensive line could cause havoc for AFC North offenses.

5.DENVER BRONCOS

PICK QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma COMMENT If Denver takes a quarterback here, he’ll get the luxury of sitting behind Case Keenum in 2018. Mayfield will be the young signal-caller John Elway can count on, but in 2019.

6.INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

(FROM NY JETS)

PICK G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

COMMENT Should Andrew Luck play in 2018, there’s one mission for the Colts: Protect him at all costs.

7.TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PICK S Derwin James, Florida State COMMENT The Buccaneers have to improve a defense that was the league’s worst in 2017.

8.CHICAGO BEARS

PICK DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

COMMENT The Bears make the draft’s first big surprise move, but they need another edge rusher alongside Leonard Floyd.

9.SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

PICK LB Roquan Smith, Georgia COMMENT San Francisco may need insurance for oft-troubled Reuben Foster. Smith has played in a lot of big games in the SEC.

10.OAKLAND RAIDERS

PICK CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State COMMENT Jon Gruden will be ecstatic if Ward is still available at No. 10.

11.MIAMI DOLPHINS

PICK DT Vita Vea, Washington

COMMENT Miami released Ndamukong Suh and needs to find a replacement for him. Vea, who starred for one of the best defenses in college football over the past two seasons, fits the bill.

12.BUFFALO BILLS

(FROM CINCINNATI)

PICK QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

COMMENT Buffalo finds its quarterback of the future, who certainly isn’t A.J. McCarron.

13.WASHINGTON REDSKINS

PICK LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

COMMENT Will be a playmaker in the Redskins’ defense from day one.

14.GREEN BAY PACKERS

PICK CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

COMMENT Cornerback is a huge need for the Packers.

15.ARIZONA CARDINALS

PICK WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama COMMENT Arizona could go quarterback here, but the former Crimson Tide star is the pick.

16.BALTIMORE RAVENS

PICK QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville COMMENT Joe Flacco is safe for 2018. As for 2019, that’s hard to answer and that’s why Baltimore takes a quarterback who can be ready to go if Flacco isn’t the choice.

17.LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PICK DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama COMMENT The Chargers’ defense gets a run-stuffer in Payne.

18.SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

PICK RB Derrius Guice, LSU

COMMENT Seattle could go offensive line or defense here, but it must improve a running game that hasn’t been the same since Marshawn Lynch retired after the 2015 season.

19.DALLAS COWBOYS

PICK WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

COMMENT After releasing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys are wanting to go younger at the wide receiver position.

20.DETROIT LIONS

PICK DE/LB Harold Landry, Boston College

COMMENT Detroit must improve its front seven, so Landry is a possibility.

21.CINCINNATI BENGALS

(FROM BUFFALO)

PICK C James Daniels, Iowa

COMMENT Cincinnati improves its interior line with Daniels, who can also play guard.

22.BUFFALO BILLS

(FROM KANSAS CITY)

PICK C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas COMMENT Eric Wood was Buffalo’s starting center, but he had to retire because of a neck injury. Enter Rag-now, an All-SEC performer with the Razorbacks.

23.NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

(FROM LA RAMS)

PICK CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

COMMENT Jackson is considered a top-15 prospect. The Patriots have to find a replacement for Malcolm Butler, so they’ll turn to the former Hawkeye.

24.CAROLINA PANTHERS

PICK TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

COMMENT Consider this pick Greg Olsen insurance, if Olsen decides to leave Carolina after the 2018 season.

25.TENNESSEE TITANS

PICK LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

COMMENT New Titans Coach Mike Vrabel is a defensive coach, so look for the Titans to draft someone on that side of the ball.

26.ATLANTA FALCONS

PICK DT Taven Bryan, Florida

COMMENT Bryan provides strength to an already-solid Falcons defense.

27.NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PICK TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

COMMENT Goedert provides a good target for Drew Brees, and he can block.

28.PITTSBURGH STEELERS

PICK QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

COMMENT It’s time to think about the future post-Ben Roethlisberger.

29.JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

PICK WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M COMMENT Jacksonville is one of the most fun teams in the NFL entering the 2018 season. Kirk would add to the fun factor.

30.MINNESOTA VIKINGS

PICK CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville COMMENT The Vikings’ defense is very good, but could use another playmaker or two if it wants to get to the Super Bowl.

31.NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PICK OT Kolton Miller, UCLA

COMMENT New England lost Nate Solder in free agency, so Miller will be expected to fill his spot.

32.PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PICK WR Courtland Sutton, SMU COMMENT Philadelphia could trade out of the first round since it doesn’t have a second- or a third-round pick. But the Eagles stay in the opening round and take Sutton, who played for current Arkansas Coach Chad Morris at SMU.