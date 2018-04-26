Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:37 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Dominating sophomore O-lineman recaps visit to the Hill

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:01 p.m.

2020-offensive-lineman-chad-lindberg-and-arkansas-offensive-line-coach-dustin-fry

2020 offensive lineman Chad Lindberg and Arkansas offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

One of the nation’s top sophomore offensive linemen Chad Lindberg discussed the highlights of his visit to Arkansas in March on tonight's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Lindberg, 6-6, 305 pounds, of League City (Texas) Clear Creek, has 16 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, TCU, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Colorado and others. He was impressed with Chad Morris' communication skills after hearing the head coach speak during the trip.

He also spoke well of offensive line coach Dustin Fry after spending time with him.

Lindberg, who had 52 pancake blocks last year, spoke about dominating the opponent and the joy he gets from putting a defender on his back.

