Ex-lawman pleads guilty to theft

HOT SPRINGS -- A former Garland County sheriff's investigator pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court to stealing money from the Arkansas Narcotics Officers Association while serving as treasurer and was sentenced to two years' probation.

Michael Vernon Wright, 48, who resigned from the sheriff's department July 1 with the rank of sergeant, was arrested March 13 and initially charged with theft of property of more than $5,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of theft of property of more than $1,000, punishable by up to six years.

Wright was sentenced under the First Offenders Act 346 and in addition to probation was ordered to pay $11,380 in restitution to the Arkansas Narcotics Officers Association within 30 days and $170 in court costs.

Wright, of Pearcy, was employed with the sheriff's office for 20 years, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said shortly after his arrest.

Wright was arrested by Arkansas State Police after a warrant was issued March 7. The charge was filed by special prosecutor Jason Barrett after an investigation by state police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wade Baxter of the Arkansas Narcotics Officers Association told investigators that he and others in the group asked Wright about the association's finances, but Wright was unable to provide an ending balance and told them the balance would be "somewhere close to $5,000."

Baxter said the estimate "did not sound right" because of deposits that needed to be made and additional association dues that could be coming in.

Baxter said Wright called him later and "began crying, stating he was sorry," according to the affidavit. Wright told him he was having financial trouble and had written checks to himself out of the association's account and told Baxter that "this had been going on for a couple of years," the affidavit said.

Wright told Baxter he did not know how much money was missing, and Baxter notified the other board members.

An audit by the Division of Legislative Audit and Auditor Jimmy Locke focused on revenue for January 2013 through July 2017. It was determined there was a shortage of $8,147.95 during that period.

