Ex-student fit for weapons-case trial

BENTONVILLE -- A former John Brown University student is fit to stand trial in his criminal case involving the use of explosives, a judge has ruled.

Timothy Bernice Constantin, 20, of Gainesville, Fla., is charged with criminal acts involving explosives. He faces from three to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren suspended the proceedings in January after ordering Constantin to undergo a mental evaluation. A mental status hearing Monday revealed that Constantin is competent to stand trial.

Police received a call Nov. 14 about a suicidal person who had made comments about committing a mass shooting or bombing, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Police found firearms and ammunition in Constantin's dorm room, police said. An AK-47 rifle missing the butt stock and a Keltech 9mm carbine gun were found in a gray tote bag in the room, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police also found numerous ammunition magazines for both weapons, several knives and a machete in the room, according to the affidavit.

The search also revealed a suicide note by Constantin, who wrote that he wanted to commit a mass shooting or bombing because of his hatred for society, according to the affidavit.

During interviews, witnesses said Constantin had been constructing explosive devices and igniting them off-campus, according to police. Constantin later admitted to building explosive devices, but no material for explosives was found during the search of his room, according to court documents.

Constantin said he never intended to use the firearms for malicious purposes, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said that if he wanted to commit a mass killing, he would use explosive devices because they are easy to conceal, easy to synchronize, and inflict mass chaos and mass damage, the affidavit says.

Constantin is free on $75,000 bail.

Metro on 04/26/2018