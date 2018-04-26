FOOD HAPPENINGS: Pie bakeoff, Art & Wine dinner, Zaza birthday bash + more

The Root, 1500 Main St, Little Rock, is hosting the fourth annual Traditional Pie Bake-off and Recipe Swap, 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Bakers will bring pies and copies of their recipes to swap with others; a panel of judges will award five red ribbons, five blue ribbons and one Best-in-Show award. It's advisable but not necessary to register in advance -- email theroot@therootcafe.com for more information. It's officially an event of the Arkansas Literary Festival. Call (501) 414-0423 or visit therootcafe.com.

The Avenue -- Art & Wine Dinner, 7 p.m. Sunday at The Avenue, inside, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs, will focus on the paintings of Katherine Strause, alongside a five-course dinner (menu still in development) with wine pairings from Executive Chef Casey Copeland. Strause, the chairman of the art department at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, will attend to discuss her work and inspiration. Cost is $80. Call (501) 625-3850 for reservations and more information.

Rain, or more exactly, the threat of rain, on Sunday caused Zaza Fine Salad + Wood-Oven Pizza Co., 5600 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, to postpone 10th Birthday Backyard Bash to noon-4 p.m. May 13. Which, by the way, is also Mother's Day. They'll turn their patio and parking lot into a backyard party centering on food, farms, and music. The event will feature performances by Bonnie Montgomery; a chance to meet the farmers from Rattle's Garden "that supply so much of our spring and summer produce," according to a Facebook post; to pick up seedlings from farmers for a pizza garden; an outdoor beverage garden; pizzas baked in an outdoor wood-burning oven; baby goats from Heifer Village and Urban Farm; and information about the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, to which you can donate kitchen items for Arkansans in need. Call (501) 661-9292 (ZAZA) or visit zazapizzaandsalad.com or the Facebook event page, tinyurl.com/zazabash10.

And speaking of Mother's Day, just about everybody and his mother will be headed somewhere for Sunday brunch on May 13, and we advise making reservations at places that take reservations immediately if not sooner. Meanwhile, if your restaurant is offering something special for Mother's Day -- opening when you're usually closed, additional hours, menu or drink specials, etc. -- give us a shout-out by May 4 and we'll endeavor to list it in the May 10 edition.

