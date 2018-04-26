Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

GOLF: UCA's George wins Southland title

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.

Lewis George

University of Central Arkansas junior Lewis George earned medalist honors at the Southland Conference Championships at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.

George shot a 73 Wednesday and finished at even-par 216, one stroke better than McNeese State's Blake Elliott and six strokes in front of McNeese State's Ian Berrigan.

The Bears finished fourth overall with a 920. Sam Houston State won the tournament with a 888.

