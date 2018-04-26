GOLF: UCA's George wins Southland title
By Democrat-Gazette press services
University of Central Arkansas junior Lewis George earned medalist honors at the Southland Conference Championships at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.
George shot a 73 Wednesday and finished at even-par 216, one stroke better than McNeese State's Blake Elliott and six strokes in front of McNeese State's Ian Berrigan.
The Bears finished fourth overall with a 920. Sam Houston State won the tournament with a 888.
