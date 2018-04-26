High energy Chris Moore ecstatic about Hog offer

Forward Chris Moore said on Recruiting Thursday today's offer from Arkansas was one of the best things that's ever happened to him in his young life,

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, of West Memphis also has offers from Memphis, SMU, TCU, Southern Miss, Abilene Christian and Murray State, along with interest from Ole Miss, Houston and numerous others.

He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year after averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds while leading the Blue Devils to a 29-4 record and Class 6A state runner-up.

Moore, who plays for he 16-under Woodz Elite, is projected to grow four more inches.

Woodz Elite guards Davante Davis, 6-4, 175 of Jacksonville Lighthouse and Gerald Doakes, 6-1, 160 of Jacksonville also received offers from the Hogs. Moore believes he and his two teammates form the best trio in the nation.