Basketball Hogs offer 3 in-state sophomores

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson has extended offers to three in-state sophomores, forward Chris Moore, Jacksonville Lighthouse guard Devonte Davis and Jacksonville guard Gerald Doakes.

North Little Rock guard Moses Moody was the first in-state sophomore to receive an offer from the Razorbacks last summer.

Moore (6-6, 210 pounds) of West Memphis also has offers from Memphis, SMU, TCU, Southern Miss, Abilene Christian and Murray State, along with interest from Ole Miss, Houston and numerous others.

Davis (6-1, 160) of Jacksonville Lighthouse also has offers from Southern Mississippi, Florida, SMU and Abilene Christian, while Doakes (6-1, 160) of Jacksonville has offers from Texas A&M, Florida, TCU, SMU and others.

All three are playing for the Arkansas-based 16-under Woodz Elite in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Youth League this spring and summer.

Moore was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year after averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds while leading the Blue Devils to a 29-4 record and Class 6A state runner-up. He shot 72 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free-throw line.

Moore, who has an uncle that's 7-3, is projected to grow 4 inches to 6-10. He had an outstanding showing at the Pangos All-South camp for freshmen and sophomores in Dallas during the fall. PlayHoops.com rated Moore the No. 3 performer out of more than 200 at the camp.

Arkansas associate head coach Melvin Watkins leads the Hogs' recruiting efforts for Moore, Davis and Doakes.