Home / Sports / College Sports /
Hogs rained out
This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 4 Texas Tech had to settle for playing one baseball game against each other. The finale of a two-game series was canceled Wednesday night because of rain. The game will not be rescheduled. Individuals who purchased single-game tickets may exchange them for tickets to another regular-season game. The Razorbacks beat the Red Raiders 5-1 on Tuesday night. Arkansas (29-13, 10-8 SEC) resumes conference play against Alabama (23-20, 5-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the teams open a three-game series at Baum Stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hogs rained out
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.