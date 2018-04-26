Hogs rained out

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 4 Texas Tech had to settle for playing one baseball game against each other. The finale of a two-game series was canceled Wednesday night because of rain. The game will not be rescheduled. Individuals who purchased single-game tickets may exchange them for tickets to another regular-season game. The Razorbacks beat the Red Raiders 5-1 on Tuesday night. Arkansas (29-13, 10-8 SEC) resumes conference play against Alabama (23-20, 5-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the teams open a three-game series at Baum Stadium.