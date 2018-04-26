Hospital exec hands UALR $800,000 gift

The president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Heart Hospital has donated $800,000 to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The money will go to the College of Education and Health Professions to hire a full-time social worker and provide emergency funds for student support services.

Those services include expanded academic support through tutoring and mentoring programs; counseling; referrals; career development and financial management workshops; emergency student assistance funds; and scholarships.

The donor, Dr. Bruce Murphy, is a longtime Little Rock cardiologist. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from UALR. He said in a news release from the university that he hopes the gift will help equip students with the resources they need to overcome obstacles that might prevent them from getting a college education.

"One future Little Rock must face and meet is the hope these kids have to get a college degree," Murphy said. "This generation needs family-like resources, and we are planning this effort to supply resources to those in need."

UALR's chancellor, Andrew Rogerson, said the donation will "help in the retention and timely graduation of our nursing, social work, and education students."

About 2,500 students are enrolled in the College of Education and Health Professions, which has the Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology; the School of Counseling, Human Performance and Rehabilitation; the School of Education; Department of Nursing; and School of Social Work.

