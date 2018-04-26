• Mary Fallin, the governor of Oklahoma, has vetoed legislation that would have allowed voters to take and share cellphone photos of their ballots, saying she was concerned that permitting ballot selfies could lead to voter intimidation and "propaganda electioneering."

• Jennifer Jasmaine, 40, a transgender inmate at an all-male North Carolina prison, filed a federal lawsuit claiming prison officials are violating her constitutional rights by restricting her practice of Wicca, the modern-day religion based on ancient pagan beliefs, including witchcraft.

• Jordan Hamlett, 32, a Lafayette, La., man who pleaded guilty to misusing President Donald Trump's Social Security number in an unsuccessful bid to gain access to Trump's federal tax information in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

• Dane Foster of Monroe City, Mo., rushed into a neighbor's smoke-filled home and carried out a woman, then went back in with a neighbor, Zach James, to find and rescue the woman's daughter, emerging as flames engulfed the roof.

• Juan Zoido, Spain's interior minister, said six people were arrested after police found nearly 9 tons of cocaine concealed in a shipping container full of bananas from Colombia that arrived in the port of Algeciras.

• David O'Mara, an attorney in Reno, Nev., filed a federal lawsuit accusing middle school officials of violating an eighth-grade student's First Amendment rights by telling him that wearing pro-gun T-shirts violated dress code rules prohibiting depictions of "anything that promotes weapons."

• Gary Bradley III, who told a congregation in Huntsville, Ala., that he had been stealing from the collection plate and depositing the checks into his personal account, was arrested on a theft count after the bank began questioning why the checks were made out to a church, police said.

• Tracy Russell of Holley, Fla., called state wildlife officials to scare away a young, 200-pound black bear that had spent roughly 12 hours roaming outside her home, raiding a garbage can for food and approaching the front porch while standing on its hind legs.

• Steve Clark, spokesman for Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., said an unidentified male student was taken into custody and then to a hospital after he set fire to his dormitory room and jumped from a fifth-floor window.

