Man critically hurt in shooting in northeast Arkansas, police say
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.
Police in Jonesboro say a shooting Wednesday night left a man in critical condition.
Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of South Caraway Road where a person was said to have suffered a "serious" gunshot wound, according to a release from the city’s Police Department.
At the scene, investigators searched for evidence and worked to locate witnesses, the release states.
The male victim, who police have not yet identified, was listed in critical condition at a local hospital on Wednesday evening.
The investigation is ongoing.
