Motorcycle racers cruise into Little Rock

Several of the nation's top flat track and vintage flat track motorcycle racers will be in southwest Little Rock tonight and Friday night for an event at Crooked Creek Speedway.

Track owner and promoter Paul Covert said he expects to draw several top national competitors for the 450cc Pro portion of the event as the racers travel to an American Flat Track event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Saturday.

"It's a good purse, so we should have some good guys in here," said Covert, who is also a top vintage flat track racer. "The track is nice and wide, and it's in good shape. It should be some good racing."

The 450cc Pro main event pays $1,500 to win each night.

Dozens of top vintage racers are also expected, as is Dave Aldana, who was featured in the classic 1971 motorcycle racing movie On Any Sunday.

Friday night will feature a national qualifier for the Bultaco Astro Invitational, with the top three finishers earning a spot in the event at Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 1.

Both nights will have a complete Hooligan Racing event sponsored by Rock City Harley-Davidson in Little Rock. Hooligan Racing is growing in popularity across the nation and is now featured in the Games.

About a dozen divisions will race each night, and Friday will have races sanctioned by the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start at 5:45 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Grandstand admission is $10, and children ages 10 and under get in free.

Sports on 04/26/2018