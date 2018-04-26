• Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu on The Simpsons in the wake of criticism that it's a stereotype. Azaria said on Tuesday's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he hopes the Fox animated show makes a change, and he's willing to step aside if necessary. Azaria said: "I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what The Simpsons does." He added: "It just feels like the right thing to do." People of South Asian heritage have criticized the heavily accented Apu for reinforcing stereotypes that they say lead to bullying and self-loathing. Azaria said it makes him sad if anyone was bullied because of Apu. He said he "wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character."

• Oliver Stone, making his first-ever visit to Iran, labeled the United States a global "outlaw" that has made a mess of the Middle East. The director of JFK and Platoon spoke at a news conference Wednesday in Tehran during his visit to the country, where he attended an international film festival. Stone reprised his criticism of the 2003 Iraq War and suggested that the U.S. has acted similarly in Libya and Syria, saying: "We are outlaws, we're doing something that is outlawed internationally, we had no permission to invade Iraq from the U.N., we did it, and we continue to do this." He went on to say that "national security has trumped artistic freedom," claiming "you cannot make a film critical of the United States' foreign policy." His remarks drew applause.

• The pots and pans that once appeared on home decor and food expert Martha Stewart's television shows may soon find a place in someone's home. The Salem News reported that Beverly, Mass., auction house Kaminski Auctions is selling off about 5,000 of Stewart's former studio props. Stewart's friend, Vincent Manzo, says about 90 percent of the items were personally picked by Stewart, who in 2004 was sentenced to five months in prison on charges that included obstruction of justice related to a personal stock sale. Frank Kaminski of the auction house said much of Stewart's collection was pre-labeled, and some of the items say when they were used. "She was meticulous in inventorying her collection," Kaminski told the newspaper, noting that many of the items have stickers that read "Martha Stewart Living" on them. Items of note include an antique toboggan used in a Christmas special, cookbooks and signed red oven mitts. Part of the proceeds from the May 5-6 sale will go to the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

