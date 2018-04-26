New revelations in heartbreaking saga of central Arkansas' Morningside Bagels

More revelations have surfaced in the heartbreaking saga of Morningside Bagels on the North Little Rock stretch of Maumelle Boulevard: Robert David Tackett remains in jail after a federal judge, citing that he may have "lost all reason," refused last week to release him.

He's facing charges that he tried to burn down his house after taking an ax to the bakery's equipment and the dining space.

Tackett, 63, is going through a divorce from Roxane Tackett, his wife of 36 years, with whom he co-owns the bakery. He was arrested April 5 on a warrant charging him with attempted arson of the couple's Maumelle house.

A federal criminal complaint charging him with possession of an unregistered destructive device brings him under the jurisdiction of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is why the case is in federal court.

Meanwhile, Roxane Tackett, who had been seeking bids from potential buyers for the business, reports that while gathering bids on repairing the damaged equipment, she's received more than two dozen offers from interested parties, but cites the "uncertainty" of any sale because "this must be approved by both of us."