Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:35 a.m.

NFL Calendar

May 21-23 Spring league meeting, Atlanta.

July 16 Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.

