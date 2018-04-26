NFL Calendar

May 21-23 Spring league meeting, Atlanta.

July 16 Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.

