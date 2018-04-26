Home / Latest News /
Pedestrian hit by car near downtown Little Rock bus station seriously injured, police say
This article was published today at 1:58 p.m. Updated today at 2:39 p.m.
PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG
A woman hit by a car near a downtown Little Rock bus station sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon, police said.
Little Rock Police Sgt. Roger Snook said at the scene that a woman in her 60s was crossing 4th Street when she was hit by a blue Ford Taurus that was turning left from southbound Cumberland Street. It happened about 1:10 p.m.
The woman was said to suffer a possible head injury.
Andrew Riggs, 25, said he saw the woman cross the road at Fourth and Cumberland streets.
“Neither saw the other,” Riggs said of the victim and driver.
