Thursday, April 26, 2018, 3:35 p.m.

Pedestrian hit by car near downtown Little Rock bus station seriously injured, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:58 p.m. Updated today at 2:39 p.m.

police-investigate-after-a-pedestrian-was-struck-by-a-vehicle-at-4th-and-cumberland-streets-in-little-rock-on-thursday

PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 4th and Cumberland streets in Little Rock on Thursday.


A woman hit by a car near a downtown Little Rock bus station sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon, police said.

Little Rock Police Sgt. Roger Snook said at the scene that a woman in her 60s was crossing 4th Street when she was hit by a blue Ford Taurus that was turning left from southbound Cumberland Street. It happened about 1:10 p.m.

The woman was said to suffer a possible head injury.

Andrew Riggs, 25, said he saw the woman cross the road at Fourth and Cumberland streets.

“Neither saw the other,” Riggs said of the victim and driver.

