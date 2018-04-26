Home / Latest News /
Police: Shot woman who ran to Arkansas pizza place was one of 4 victims wounded by gunfire
This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.
A woman who ran to a Domino's Pizza after being shot Wednesday night was one of four people hit by gunfire at a nearby residence, authorities said.
Debra Herd, 37, was said to be in serious condition after being shot while on the porch of a home in the 300 block of West 24th Avenue in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. She reportedly ran to the Domino's about two blocks away after being hit.
Three men were also shot at the residence, suffering injuries described by authorities as not appearing to be life-threatening. They were identified as: 27-year-old Jeremy Harris, 34-year-old Tavonta Shelton, and 34-year-old James Bearden.
Police said the victims reported a white Dodge truck pulled up around 10:45 p.m. and two males exited the vehicle and began shooting. The house and a vehicle parked in the yard were also struck by the gunfire.
No information on suspects or a motive has been released, and no arrest had been made at the time of the release.
BOLTAR says... April 26, 2018 at 10:09 a.m.
Where were the good guys with guns? I hear about plenty of the bad sort, but the good guys seem to be ducking, leaving us with plenty of unchallenged bad guys. Could the bad guys just be good guys in disguise? People have a hard time telling them apart until it is too late.
