WALLY HALL: Reasons abound to get lost in NFL Draft

This is the day fans of the NFL get to hear 32 of the best players' names called in this year's draft.

Millions will be glued to their TV tonight to see which first-rounder is the future of their team, and each of those talented, blessed and lucky players are about to become millionaires.

The NFL Draft is such a big deal that Tuesday night ESPN aired its own mock draft, which basically is an educated guess at what a general manager and head coach is thinking combined with what that reporter thinks the team needs.

One of the hot names is former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville center Frank Ragnow.

Ragnow was one of three Razorbacks invited to the NFL Combine, along with quarterback Austin Allen and defensive back Henre Toliver.

Most of the so-called experts have Ragnow going in the second round, but Peter Schrager on NFL.com has Ragnow going to New England with the 31st pick of the first round, which makes sense.

It seems former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has been helping the Patriots as some sort of unpaid consultant for a few months, and Bielema absolutely loves Ragnow, as he should.

Before one of the home games, David Bazzel and yours truly focused on Ragnow in the warmups and that big dude is athletic. He not only has speed for a guy 6-5, 313 pounds, but he can catch and pass really well, though it is doubtful he'll be asked to do much with those talents.

In a Razorback uniform Ragnow never allowed a sack. He's been good enough on and off the field to deserve to be taken late in the first round, and it won't hurt that Bielema has been whispering in Bill Belichick's ear.

No doubt Ragnow will be the first Razorback drafted whether it is tonight or Friday.

NFL teams do a tremendous amount of scouting and evaluating leading up to the draft, and one name that keeps popping up as a high pick but considered questionable by some is Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is this year's Johnny Manziel without the foot speed. Don't know for sure whether Manziel could have outrun the entire Fayetteville police force, but Mayfield was brought down from behind by a Fayetteville cop.

There is a reason only three quarterbacks from Oklahoma have been drafted since 2001 -- the Sooners run a system to fit their quarterback. NFL teams will tweak, but they expect players to adapt to their system.

The last Sooner quarterback drafted in the first round was Sam Bradford. He was the first player taken in 2010 and as a pro he has thrown 101 touchdowns, been intercepted 57 times and sacked 190 times. Add all that up and it isn't impressive.

Perhaps Alabama's Nick Saban is doing more with less. The head coach of the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide might have just three players go in the first round, and apparently no one in the top 10.

By the time the draft gets to Mr. Irrelevant, the last player drafted, the Crimson Tide probably will lead the draft in players drafted.

The top three picks could be quarterbacks, but like the so-called experts that's just a guess. The hottest rumor was the Cleveland Browns had it down to Mayfield or Josh Allen, the quarterback out of Wyoming, as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Don't count out USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

The hapless Browns, who last had a winning season in 2007 and are 34-88 since, also have the fourth pick of the first round, and they should take Saquon Barkley from Penn State. Barkley is the best running back in this draft.

And like millions of others, Browns fans will be watching and hoping tonight.

Sports on 04/26/2018